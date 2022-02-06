Ark (ARK) One Day Volume Hits $4.01 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $143.20 million and $4.01 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,926,285 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

