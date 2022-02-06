ARMOR Hits Market Cap of $6.89 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $6.89 million and $87,266.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.76 or 0.07173710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00054989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,649.85 or 1.00035997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052900 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006598 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

