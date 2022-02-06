Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0468 on Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $572,581.85 and $3,915.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,654.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.00 or 0.07187733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.00298756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.87 or 0.00765515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012312 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00070624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.17 or 0.00410939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.99 or 0.00232837 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,291,537 coins and its circulating supply is 12,246,993 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.