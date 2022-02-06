Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 7,600 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.73% of Luxfer worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LXFR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.