Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.11% of Tower Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,483,000 after buying an additional 600,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

