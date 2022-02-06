Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 96,868 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Denali Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,425 shares of company stock worth $3,372,071 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNLI opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

