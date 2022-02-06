Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Chemours as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chemours by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Chemours by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $32.98 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

