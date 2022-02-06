Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 665,120 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.29% of Knowles worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,403,000 after acquiring an additional 196,725 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 70.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Knowles by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,003,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,292,000 after acquiring an additional 59,830 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 48,203.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,329 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 175,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $21.20 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,779 shares of company stock worth $6,225,082. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

