Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.7% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $120.24 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.79 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

