Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764,021 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,944,000 after purchasing an additional 526,592 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,858,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,232,000 after purchasing an additional 229,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,643,000 after purchasing an additional 97,305 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 405,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 260,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $26.52 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.