Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.84% of Cass Information Systems worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 201.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $41.98 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $588.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

