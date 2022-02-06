Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) by 1,634.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.37% of BrightSpire Capital worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BRSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.