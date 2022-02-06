Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.61% of Vectrus worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,738,000 after buying an additional 53,841 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 9.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after buying an additional 60,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,838,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 38.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,610,000 after buying an additional 149,873 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Vectrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

