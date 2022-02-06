Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.79 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 896.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,823 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,527,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,476,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,464,000 after buying an additional 1,248,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 921.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,297,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -829.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBA. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

