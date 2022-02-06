Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 154,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 119,504 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 84,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after buying an additional 80,519 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.05. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,317. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

