Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.31 Million Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of RLI worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $102.64 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

