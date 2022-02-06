Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.37 Million Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155,649 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 440.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in RingCentral by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $161.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day moving average is $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,643,373.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNG. Barclays decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.95.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

