Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.46 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 236.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 41.5% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 61,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVY opened at $189.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $168.47 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day moving average is $213.41.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

