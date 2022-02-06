Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,372 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.25% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,142,000 after buying an additional 1,623,131 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 856,964 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 441,759 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,968,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 440,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,693,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

CNR opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

