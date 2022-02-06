Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.79% of MRC Global worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $4,181,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 684.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 374,189 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth about $3,333,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,014,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 259,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180,842 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE MRC opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $623.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.33. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.21.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.
About MRC Global
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.
