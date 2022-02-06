Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4 Million Holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,150 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.37% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 10,544.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 526,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 516.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 489,533 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $10,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 146.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 428,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.0% during the second quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 897,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,249,000 after purchasing an additional 201,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

OMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ OMP opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

