Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,362 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.69% of Noodles & Company worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 686,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 81,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 95,376 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.95 million, a PE ratio of 96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

