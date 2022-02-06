Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.92% of Independent Bank worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBCP. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

