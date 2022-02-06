Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $3.67 Million in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of National Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 31,194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after acquiring an additional 831,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after acquiring an additional 780,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after acquiring an additional 447,879 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 428,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,178 shares of company stock worth $977,023 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.64%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

