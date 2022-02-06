Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $4.22 Million in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 203,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.34% of Enerpac Tool Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

