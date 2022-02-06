Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.65.

PPG opened at $152.99 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.99.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

