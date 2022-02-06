Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.20% of SkyWest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 34.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SkyWest by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $3,844,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.85.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

