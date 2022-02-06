Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 254,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.24% of Xperi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Xperi by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after buying an additional 207,312 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 97,699 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 2,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 329,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $16.30 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

