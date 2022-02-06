Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 206,196 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 473.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,196 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of Cinemark worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cinemark by 6.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.37.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

