Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 38,980 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.37% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 237,389 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,911 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $520,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 85.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of MGIC opened at $19.03 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.86 million, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.