Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 39,791 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.60% of Clearfield worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $795.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 28.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.