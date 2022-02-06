Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,554 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.41% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 305.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 137,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,808 shares of company stock worth $2,585,295. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $26.49.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

