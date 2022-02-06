Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 96.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Southwestern Energy worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 376,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

