Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 392.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of ICU Medical worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,605,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after buying an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 318,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,484,000 after buying an additional 25,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,464,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,406,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $212.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.34 and its 200 day moving average is $221.52. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.