Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 886,267 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHG stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

PHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.19) to €32.50 ($36.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($57.87) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

