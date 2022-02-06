Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,017 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of MYR Group worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $128,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,125 shares of company stock worth $3,526,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYRG stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $121.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average is $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

