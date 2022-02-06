Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 12,890 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 259.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,069,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $502.06 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $430.00 and a 200-day moving average of $431.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.