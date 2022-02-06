Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 205,259 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 205,259 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.45% of Standard Motor Products worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $113,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $290,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,454 shares of company stock valued at $550,039. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMP opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

