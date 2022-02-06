Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 300,563 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,563 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nomura were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Nomura by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 199,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 14.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 6.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of NMR opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Several brokerages have commented on NMR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.