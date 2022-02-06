Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 70,443 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,443 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.68% of Absolute Software worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the second quarter valued at about $6,259,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 18,981.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 132,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 16.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 156,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the second quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $7.75 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

