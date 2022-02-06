Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 750,656 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 750,656 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.82% of PennantPark Investment worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $4,376,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $2,482,000. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,634,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 300,181 shares in the last quarter. Tilden Park Management I LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 315.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 160,654 shares in the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

PNNT opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $479.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PennantPark Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

