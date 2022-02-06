Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

