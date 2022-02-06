Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 328,426 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.29% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,220 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 623.7% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 945,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 899,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $143,491.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BTU opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on BTU shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

