Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.20% of Columbia Financial worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.