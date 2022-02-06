Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 311,148 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.50% of Ribbon Communications worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 240.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 87,819 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $814,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 151,051 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $648.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

