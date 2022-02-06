Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will announce $105.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.45 million and the lowest is $104.60 million. Asana reported sales of $68.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $371.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $371.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $497.83 million, with estimates ranging from $480.10 million to $509.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.62.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average is $90.25.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $11,662,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 3,733 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $437,728,282 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $9,004,721. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after buying an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after buying an additional 1,009,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Asana by 1,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

