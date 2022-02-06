Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Acquired by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 203,429 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up approximately 5.3% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.78% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $70,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $121.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $104.59 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.45.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

