Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 6.25% of Ashland Global worth $338,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE:ASH opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.65.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several research firms have commented on ASH. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.