Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,849,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,521 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 4.69% of Ashland Global worth $253,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Ashland Global by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 16.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

