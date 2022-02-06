Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.16% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $79,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of AY opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -276.19%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.